CBI arrests Mining official, two others in bribery case

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three accused, including a Deputy Director (Mining), Directorate General of Mining Safety (DGMS), in a bribery case.

The Central agency said on Tuesday that it arrested Deputy Director (Mining), DGMS, Hyderabad-III Region, South Central Zone, Hyderabad, a consultant/middleman and a representative of a private mining establishment on Monday.

The CBI registered the instant case against the three accused and other unknown public servants and private persons, in connection with alleged demand and acceptance of bribe.

The agency said in a release that information was received that a fatal accident occurred on June 25, 2026, at a mining quarry in Prakasam District, Andhra Pradesh. The representatives of the concerned mining establishment approached the accused Deputy Director (Mining), through a consultant/middleman, to obtain a favourable enquiry report in connection with the accident and without implicating the owners of the mining establishment.

It was alleged that the middleman had earlier paid Rs 1 lakh as part of the undue advantage to the accused Deputy Director (Mining) for a favourable report.

Subsequently, an amount of Rs 2 lakh was arranged for payment to the Deputy Director (Mining), which was to be delivered at Ongole on August 17, towards obtaining a favourable report in the fatal accident case and towards alleged quarterly bribe payments relating to the private mining establishment and other mines.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Deputy Director (Mining) red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 Lakh from the consultant/middleman in the presence of a representative of the private mining establishment. The bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh was recovered during the trap proceedings.

Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused persons at Ongole, Kadapa, and Hyderabad.

The three arrested accused will be produced before the competent court at Vijayawada. Investigation in the case is continuing, the CBI said.