CDM Secunderabad to receive President’s Colours from President of India

Hyderabad: The College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad, is set to receive the prestigious President’s Colours from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in a historic ceremony on December 20.

Ahead of the event, Major General Harsh Chhibber, VSM, Commandant of CDM, addressed the press, emphasising that the award of the President’s Colours is a matter of immense honour and pride for the institution.

He stated that this recognition, the highest honour for an Armed Forces establishment, highlights CDM’s outstanding contributions to shaping strategic leadership and enhancing defence management skills among senior military officers.

Founded in 1970, the CDM was established to address the emerging need for training senior military leaders in not just combat operations but also in strategic planning and managerial expertise.

Also Read: Telangana Bhu Bharati Bill-2024: Solving 18 Lakh Acres of Land Issues, Simplifying Dharani Modules, and More, Know Here Full Details

Over the years, the institution has adapted to evolving national and global security dynamics, cementing its place as India’s premier centre for professional military training.

The CDM offers comprehensive programs covering Leadership, Strategic Management, Resource Allocation, and International Relations. It has developed partnerships with leading educational institutions, business schools, and international defence academies, exposing its officers to best practices in corporate management, financial management, and military diplomacy.

The Commandant noted that the training focuses on equipping officers with an understanding of the Diplomacy, Information, Military, and Economics (DIME) framework, crucial for addressing modern geo-strategic challenges.

Looking ahead, Major General Chhibber affirmed that CDM is “future-ready,” evolving its curriculum to address the demands of multi-domain warfare and next-generation military strategies.

The institution is expanding its collaborations with global defence organizations and focusing on research into emerging military technologies and strategies.

Notably, CDM has also initiated a study of the Ancient Indian Knowledge System through its Forum of Indian Strategic Culture and Thoughts (FISCT), in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, to propagate Indian strategic thought.

The Commandant underlined the critical role of CDM in preparing military leaders for a dynamic and interconnected world. As India’s defence forces continue to adapt to an ever-changing global security environment, the strategic knowledge imparted at CDM will remain a cornerstone of the nation’s strategic advantage.

This historic recognition of the President’s Colours not only celebrates CDM’s legacy but also underscores its pivotal role in India’s defence preparedness and strategic leadership.