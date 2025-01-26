CDSL Posts 21.5% Profit Jump: What’s Driving Its Record-Breaking Growth?

Mumbai: Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), the nation’s largest depository, recorded a remarkable 21.5% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit, reaching ₹130 crore for the third quarter (October-December) of FY2024-25. This marks a significant rise from the ₹107 crore profit in Q3 FY2023-24.

Revenue Highlights

The company’s total revenue for Q3 FY2024-25 climbed to ₹298 crore, compared to ₹236 crore during the same period last year. However, revenue saw a slight dip compared to ₹359 crore reported in Q2 FY2024-25.

Milestone in Demat Accounts

CDSL announced a new milestone, becoming the first depository in India to surpass 14.65 crore demat accounts as of December 31, 2024. During the October-December quarter, 92 lakh new demat accounts were opened, showcasing strong growth in retail investor participation in the stock market.

In FY2023-24, the depository had achieved a record addition of 1.09 crore demat accounts during the March-ended quarter, taking the total number past the 11.56 crore mark at that time. For the entire fiscal year, 3.26 crore new demat accounts were opened, with the highest quarterly registrations recorded.

Also Read: Supreme Court to Decide Fate of 25,753 School Jobs: What’s Next for West Bengal?

Steady Growth in Retail Participation

The consistent growth in demat accounts reflects sustained interest from retail investors in India’s capital markets, even amidst periods of market volatility. A demat account allows investors to securely hold and transact securities such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and ETFs electronically.

Key Benefits of Demat Accounts

Security : Reduces the risk of theft or forgery.

: Reduces the risk of theft or forgery. Convenience : Can be opened online and accessed via mobile apps or net banking.

: Can be opened online and accessed via mobile apps or net banking. Faster Transactions : Enables quick electronic transfer of shares.

: Enables quick electronic transfer of shares. Consolidation: Allows users to monitor all investments in one place.

About CDSL

Established in 1999, CDSL is a critical Market Infrastructure Institution (MII) in India, facilitating electronic holding and settlement of securities. It provides services to a wide range of market entities, including depository participants, investors, issuers, RTAs, clearing corporations, and stock exchanges.

CDSL’s achievements and its role in promoting financial inclusion and market efficiency solidify its position as a key enabler of India’s growing capital markets.

For More updates Follows us on (21) Munsif News 24×7 (@MunsifNews24x7) / X