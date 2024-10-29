Celebrate Wisely: Tips for Injury-Free Diwali Festivities

Hyderabad: As the festival of lights, Diwali, approaches, excitement fills the air across India. However, this joyous occasion also presents significant risks, particularly concerning burns and injuries, especially among children and young people.

Dr. P.R.K. Prasad, a senior consultant and plastic surgeon at Apollo Hospital, has highlighted the critical need for heightened awareness regarding these hazards. He pointed out that there is consistently a significant increase in burn incidents during the Diwali celebrations each year. Many of these injuries become severe due to negligence in following safety precautions and delays in administering immediate first aid.

To help ensure a safer Diwali, Dr. Prasad recommends that revelers take specific precautions: opt for cotton clothing while handling fireworks, and ensure to light diyas and firecrackers in open spaces that are free from flammable materials.

By adopting these safety measures, families can enjoy the festivities while minimizing the risk of accidents and injuries.