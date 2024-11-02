Celebration of Govardhan Puja in Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Experience Unique Tradition

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: The villagers of Bidadwad in Ujjain district celebrated Govardhan Puja with great enthusiasm, following a traditional custom that has been passed down through generations. The unique aspect of this celebration involves villagers allowing cows to trample over them, a ritual that signifies their reverence for the sacred animal.

This event is typically observed the day after Diwali, marking a time of festivity and cultural significance. As the cows walked over the participants, the villagers expressed their joy and devotion through dance, rising to their feet to celebrate moments after the cows had passed.

The ritual is a symbolic gesture of respect and connection to nature, demonstrating the villagers’ deep-rooted customs and their appreciation for the agricultural community. The celebration brought together families and friends, reinforcing community bonds while honoring the significance of Govardhan Puja.