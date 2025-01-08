Centre Approves Funding for AI Touch to Develop AI-Powered 5G RAN Platform

The Indian government has approved funding for AI Touch LLP under the Department of Telecommunications’ scheme to develop key components for a disaggregated 5G Radio Access Network (RAN).

The platform, aimed at enhancing network performance and operational efficiency, will include vital modules like the RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC), Service Management and Orchestration (SMO), and Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF).

The project will be managed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) and is designed to contribute to India’s self-reliant 5G ecosystem.

AI-Driven 5G RAN Platform to Boost Operational Efficiency

This initiative falls under the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) scheme of the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), now known as “Digital Bharat Nidhi.” The aim is to develop an AI/ML-powered 5G RAN platform that integrates SMO, RIC, and NWDAF modules. The platform will focus on automating and optimizing network management, helping mobile network operators reduce operational complexities and enhance cost efficiency.

The AI Touch-led project will introduce intelligent automation and predictive models to manage 5G network nodes, providing enhanced network performance and supporting new telecom applications. The integration of AI and machine learning will ensure seamless coordination between RAN components, leading to smarter decision-making.

Key Features of the AI-Driven 5G RAN Platform

The platform will demonstrate a sample application for managing user experience in congestion scenarios, ensuring quality service even during high traffic periods. The AI/ML-based intent engine will provide automated control over RAN and core nodes, enabling closed-loop automation and simplifying network management tasks.

The RIC modules will utilize AI/ML to optimize network performance, while the SMO will enable orchestration across multiple domains. The NWDAF will enhance network performance by providing valuable insights and analytics for more informed decision-making.

Collaborative Effort to Strengthen India’s Telecom Ecosystem

The project represents a major leap forward for India’s 5G development efforts, focusing on building an indigenous ecosystem. C-DOT CEO Rajkumar Upadhyay emphasized the importance of collaboration between industry leaders like AI Touch to develop solutions that will elevate India’s telecom infrastructure.

Dr. Parag Agarwal, DDG of TTDF, highlighted that the project would not only bring AI-driven advancements but also play a key role in laying the foundation for a self-reliant 5G ecosystem. Amit Gupta, Partner at AI Touch, reiterated that the company is focused on using AI and ML to enhance predictive capabilities and automation, equipping the platform to handle the complex demands of next-gen telecom networks.

Project’s Impact on India’s 5G Future

As India advances its 5G rollout, the AI Touch-led project is a significant step in ensuring the country has the technological foundation to support next-gen telecommunications. By integrating cutting-edge AI-driven network optimization, automation, and analytics into the 5G RAN platform, India will be better equipped to tackle future telecom challenges and create an efficient, cost-effective 5G ecosystem.

This collaboration will also pave the way for future innovations in the telecom sector, reinforcing India’s position in the global 5G race while ensuring its telecom infrastructure is robust, reliable, and ready for the digital future.