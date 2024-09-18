Pan India
Centre Approves 'One Nation, One Election'; Bill Likely in Winter Session

Delhi:The “One Nation, One Election” proposal, recently cleared by the Union Cabinet, aims to align the elections for both the Lok Sabha (Parliament) and state assemblies under a single election schedule. This reform seeks to address challenges posed by frequent elections, such as administrative strain, electoral costs, and delays in policy implementation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, emphasized the need for this reform, stating that frequent elections create hurdles in the nation’s progress. The idea itself is not new, as it was first suggested in the 1980s and later recommended by the Law Commission in its 170th report in 1999.

A high-level panel, chaired by former president Ram Nath Kovind, was responsible for reviewing the proposal and submitted its report to the Union Cabinet. Following this, the bill is expected to be introduced during the Parliament’s winter session.

The main goal of this reform is to streamline the election process, reduce the burden on government resources, and create a stable environment for policy-making and governance. While it has its supporters, it also faces criticism from opposition parties who express concerns over its feasibility and the potential implications for federalism.

