‘Chaddi Gang’ loots Rs 7.85 lakh from school in Hyderabad

The notorious 'Chaddi Gang' struck in Hyderabad, looting Rs 7.85 lakh cash from a private school at Hafeezpet.

Hyderabad: The notorious ‘Chaddi Gang’ struck in Hyderabad, looting Rs 7.85 lakh cash from a private school at Hafeezpet.

The theft was committed on Sunday night at the World One School under the limits of Miyapur Police Station of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

The crime was recorded on CCTV cameras. The footage shows two masked offenders wearing underwear and gloves breaking into the school and searching a table for valuables.

The police took up the investigation after the school management lodged a complaint on Sunday.

Members of the ‘Chaddi Gang’ keep resurfacing in different areas, especially on the outskirts. In August last year, the gang was spotted at a gated community in Madhapur. The gang was also found active on the outskirts of Tirupati in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Police believe that ‘Chaddi Gang’ members hail from other states. They often target locked houses and commercial buildings on the outskirts of towns and cities.

