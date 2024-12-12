Champions League: Barca beat Dortmund to go second, Arsenal into third

New Delhi: The UEFA Champions League league phase delivered another thrilling round of action as Barcelona secured a crucial victory over Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal extended their perfect home record, and Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus climbed the standings with impressive wins.

Barcelona Edges Past Dortmund in a Five-Goal Thriller

Barcelona clinched a dramatic 3-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund to move into second place in the league phase standings. The win ensures a place for the Catalan club in either the round of 16 or the knockout phase playoffs.

After a tense, goalless first half, Raphinha broke the deadlock with a precise low drive, giving Barcelona a deserved lead. Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy equalized from the penalty spot after Pau Cubarsi’s foul in the box. The game took another turn as Ferran Torres, coming off the bench, scored twice for Barcelona. His first goal briefly put Barca ahead before Guirassy leveled again. Torres then capitalized on a brilliant pass from Lamine Yamal, slotting the ball past Gregor Kobel to secure all three points.

Barcelona now sits three points clear of Dortmund in the standings, with Hansi Flick’s side showing renewed determination as the tournament progresses.

Arsenal’s Dominance Continues with 3-0 Win Over Monaco

Arsenal extended their perfect home record in the league phase with a commanding 3-0 victory over Monaco. Bukayo Saka starred with a brace, while Kai Havertz added a third to seal a dominant performance.

Gabriel Jesus set up Saka’s first goal in the 34th minute with a pinpoint low cross. Despite creating multiple opportunities, the Gunners were unable to double their lead before halftime, with Martin Odegaard among those missing chances.

Monaco showed resilience in the second half, applying pressure on Arsenal’s defense. However, Saka’s clinical finish in the 78th minute eased the tension. Havertz then intercepted the ball in Monaco’s box and set up Saka, whose delivery was deflected into the net by Thilo Kehrer for the third goal.

AC Milan and Juventus Make Statements

Italian clubs AC Milan and Juventus delivered strong performances to rise in the standings.

AC Milan’s Fourth Consecutive Win: Tammy Abraham’s late winner secured a 2-1 victory for Milan over Crvena Zvezda. Rafael Leao opened the scoring with a superb finish in the first half. Despite a spirited comeback from Zvezda, including a stunning equalizer by Nemanja Radonjic, Abraham pounced three minutes from time to seal the win for the Rossoneri. Mike Maignan’s heroics in goal also played a pivotal role in keeping Milan’s winning streak alive.

Juventus Topples Manchester City: Juventus stunned Manchester City with a 2-0 victory in Turin. Dusan Vlahovic continued his rich vein of form, scoring his fourth goal in as many Champions League matches. Substitute Weston McKennie added the second, capitalizing on a cross from Timothy Weah.

City’s struggles continued, with Erling Haaland missing a golden opportunity in the first half as Michele Di Gregorio denied his chipped effort. The defeat leaves Pep Guardiola’s side with only one win in their last ten matches across all competitions.

Upcoming Fixtures

As the league phase unfolds, the stakes continue to rise for all teams. Barcelona and Arsenal will aim to build on their momentum, while Dortmund and Manchester City must regroup to keep their hopes alive. With several key fixtures on the horizon, fans can expect more thrilling action in the UEFA Champions League.