Chandra Babu Naidu Joins Eid Festivities, Pledges Enhanced Focus on Minority Welfare if voted to power

Eluru: TDP national President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has assured minorities to giving priority to their welfare if his party is voted to power.

On the occasion of Ramzan Eid, Chandrababu Naidu participated in the sacred festival celebrations in Nidadavolu town on Thursday. Addressing the Muslims he appealed to them to rethink which party has taken care of the Muslim community and looked after their welfare.

Recalling that the Muslim Welfare Corporation was established during the erstwhile TDP regime, Naidu said that in the combined Andhra Pradesh Urdu has been declared as the second official language besides setting up Urdu University at Kurnool.

Both the Urdu Universities in the State were established only during the TDP regime, he said and stated that Haj House was built in Hyderabad and special flights were arranged for those who want to go on the Haj pilgrimage.

\Similarly, Haj House was constructed in Vijayawada too, and financial assistance was extended by the TDP government to those who are going on the Huz pilgrimage, Chandrababu Naidu reminded them.

Assuring them of extending Rs 1 lakh to the eligible persons under the Dulhan scheme, if the alliance voted to power, Chandrababu Naidu asked what Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had done for Muslims during his regime.

The Huz House in Kadapa was completed 90 percent during the TDP regime, but Jagan Mohan Reddy did not take steps to complete the remaining 10 percent works, he said.

The TDP government had even introduced a sub-plan for Muslims to extend financial assistance to them and Rs 15 lakh was sanctioned for them to pursue higher studies abroad, he recalled.