Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan greet Balakrishna on birthday

Amaravati: Renowned actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna received heartfelt birthday wishes from several top political leaders and film personalities on his 64th birthday today. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan were among the first to greet the legendary actor-turned-politician.

CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Special Message

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), CM Chandrababu Naidu posted a heartfelt birthday greeting to his brother-in-law, referring to Balakrishna as a “Telugu film actor, Hindupur MLA, TDP Polit Bureau member, and Basava Tarakam Cancer Hospital Chairman.”

“Balayya won millions of hearts with his cinematic charisma. Wishing him a long, healthy, and happy life,” he wrote.

Pawan Kalyan Hails Balakrishna’s Cinematic Legacy

Deputy CM and actor Pawan Kalyan also conveyed his greetings, highlighting Balakrishna’s contribution to Telugu cinema and public service.

“Balakrishna garu has captivated audiences with over 100 iconic roles in historical and mythical films. In public life, he is tirelessly working for Hindupur’s progress,” said the Jana Sena Party leader.

Nara Lokesh Calls Him “Unstoppable on Political Screen”

Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh’s HRD Minister and Balakrishna’s nephew and son-in-law, also shared his admiration in a moving message.

“He is a legend on the silver screen, unstoppable on the political screen. Heartfelt birthday wishes to my beloved maternal uncle, Padma Bhushan Nandamuri Balakrishna garu,” Lokesh posted.

Film Fraternity Joins in the Celebrations

Popular actors and Balakrishna’s family members, including Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram, and Nara Rohith, joined the outpouring of wishes on social media. Numerous fans and celebrities celebrated the actor’s birthday by posting clips and tributes.

Balakrishna: A Legacy of Cinema and Politics

Son of legendary actor and TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao, Balakrishna began his acting journey at the age of 14 with the 1974 film Tatamma Kala. Over the past four decades, he has starred in over 100 films and earned massive acclaim.

In 2014, he transitioned into politics, winning the Hindupur Assembly seat, a constituency once represented by his father. He retained his seat in 2019 and again in the 2024 elections, marking a political hat-trick.

Honoured with Padma Bhushan in 2024

In recognition of his contributions to Indian cinema, Nandamuri Balakrishna was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2024, India’s third-highest civilian award.