Danam Nagender Distributes Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi Cheques to 150 Beneficiaries

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender has stated that in the Congress party, positions are given based on performance, not mere commitment. He was speaking after launching development works and welfare initiatives in his constituency on Monday.

Road Work Worth ₹60 Lakh Launched in Himayatnagar

Danam inaugurated road development works worth ₹60 lakh in the Himayatnagar area of Khairatabad constituency. He emphasized that the government is committed to improving civic infrastructure and ensuring basic amenities for the people.

Welfare Cheques Distributed to 150 Beneficiaries

Later, at the Adarsh Nagar MLA Quarters, Danam distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to 150 beneficiaries, reaffirming the Congress government’s commitment to welfare schemes aimed at supporting economically weaker sections.

CM Revanth Reddy Ensuring Social Justice in Cabinet Expansion

Commenting on the recent cabinet expansion, Danam praised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for ensuring social justice in ministerial appointments. “The expansion reflects the true spirit of representation. For the first time in Congress history, significant importance has been given to SCs and BCs,” he noted.

Revanth Reddy Fulfilling Rahul Gandhi’s Vision

Danam also lauded CM Revanth Reddy for carrying forward the vision of Rahul Gandhi, especially with regard to empowering marginalized communities. He called the cabinet reshuffle a model for the rest of the country, reflecting inclusive and balanced governance.

Congratulates Newly Appointed Ministers

Extending his best wishes, Danam congratulated the newly inducted ministers, expressing confidence that they would serve the people effectively and uphold the values of the Congress party.