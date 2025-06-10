Ministers Discuss Action Plan for Historic Bonalu Festival

Ministers Konda Surekha and Ponnam Prabhakar recently held a coordination meeting with officials to discuss preparations for the upcoming Ashada Masam Bonalu festival in Hyderabad. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar emphasized that the goddess’s blessings should reach everyone, and that a well-structured Plan of Action must be created to ensure smooth celebrations.

Key Highlights of the Bonalu Festival Plans

The first Bonam ritual will commence on June 26 at Golconda .

will commence on . Celebrations will include Bonalu at Balkampet, Ujjaini Mahankali, and Lal Darwaza temples .

. Events such as Rangam and Thottela Procession will also take place.

will also take place. An initial budget of ₹20 crore has been allocated for festival arrangements.

has been allocated for festival arrangements. Revenue and endowment departments must ensure temples receive their funds before the festival.

Officials’ Responsibilities for Smooth Execution

Minister Prabhakar urged officials to approach their duties as a service rather than just a job. He instructed them to:

Prepare action plans for Ujjaini Mahankali, Lal Darwaza, and Balkampet Ellamma Bonalu celebrations .

. Organize cultural events and public relations activities , including curtain raisers for Bonalu festivities .

, including . Ensure sanitation, revenue clearances, lighting, water facilities, and control rooms are regularly monitored .

are . Coordinate with law enforcement to maintain order and security during the celebrations.

The Hyderabad Bonalu festival is a historic event, and the Minister emphasized that grand celebrations will enhance the city’s prestige. He encouraged officials to work responsibly, ensuring the successful execution of rituals, dances, and festivities that make Bonalu a vibrant cultural spectacle.

