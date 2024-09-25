Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu’s Remarks on Tirupati Laddu Spark Outrage from YS Jagan

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused N. Chandrababu Naidu of damaging the reputation of the famous Tirupati laddu by spreading falsehoods about it.

25 September 2024

In response to this alleged slander, Jagan has urged party workers to conduct special prayers in temples on the 28th of this month to seek purification and restore the laddu’s prestige.

This statement reflects the ongoing political tensions in Andhra Pradesh, as leaders seek to rally support and defend cultural symbols amid rising controversies.

Jagan’s call for temple prayers emphasizes the significance of the Tirupati laddu as a cherished cultural and religious icon in the region.

