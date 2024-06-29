Chandrababu writes open letter to pensioners

Velagapudi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday wrote an open letter to the pensioners of the State.

“The first duty of my government was to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people. The immediate task is to fulfil your hopes and aspirations. As stated in the manifesto before the elections, the existing pension has been increased by ₹1000.

From now on, we will give a pension of Rs 4,000,” he said. He said ₹ 3,000 per month was increased to ₹. 4000 per month and added that the pension of the differently abled person had now been increased to ₹6000 per month.

“From July 1 onwards, 65,18,496 pensioners belonging to 28 communities will be given increased pension at home. There are many economic issues before the new government. From the very first day of the formation of the government, we have taken decisions that are good for the welfare of the people.

The hike in pensions will result in an additional burden of Rs 819 crore per month on the government. This decision has been implemented immediately for the benefit of the people.

During the elections, the ruling party of the day made you very upset about pension for the perverse politics. I was shocked to see the difficulties you had to face in getting your pension for those three months. In the scorching heat, i saw the waves that you had fallen in the midst of the heat.

We have promised to implement the pension hike from April onwards. The hike is also applicable for the months of April, May and June,” he said.

CM Chandrababu made it clear that a total of Rs 7,000 will be brought to your home, including ₹.3,000 for three months and Rs 4,000 for the month of July.

He said they had named the pension programme after the late NTR, the ruler of welfare and the pioneer of the social pension system. He urged people to bless the people’s government, which always looks to do good.