ChatGPT to run ads in India for users of Free, Go tiers

New Delhi: US-based artificial intelligence company OpenAI has announced it is expanding ‘ChatGPT Ads’ to India, one of its largest markets, to further monetise its popular chatbot ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO).

The rollout will show ads to logged‑in adults on the Free and Go tiers — the latter priced at Rs 399 per month in India. The sponsored products or services featured in the ads will appear at the bottom of ChatGPT responses.

These advertisements will be clearly labelled and visually separate from ChatGPT’s answers, the company said.

Paid subscribers on Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise and Education tiers will continue to enjoy ad‑free service.

The company said that users’ chats, chat history, memories, or personal details are inaccessible to advertisers and that it does not sell user data to advertisers. Advertisers will instead receive aggregate campaign-performance information, such as impressions and clicks.

OpenAI also said ads will not be shown to accounts where the user has indicated they are under 18, or where the company determines that the user is a minor. Ads will also not appear alongside sensitive or regulated topics such as health, mental health, or politics.

The AI company said over 50 brands were expected to go live with ads this week. The firm also plans to offer self-serve access to ChatGPT Ads Manager in India from September 4, and businesses could sign up for daily budgets starting at Rs 725.

ChatGPT crossed the 1 billion weekly global user mark earlier this month and India remains its second-largest market with over 100 million weekly users across students, developers, educators, and enterprises as of February 2026.

OpenAI first announced plans to start testing ads within ChatGPT in January 2026, to diversify its revenue streams and drive expansion.

The ad pilot began in the United States in February, crossed the $100 million annualised revenue mark within six weeks of launch and then expanded to Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, and South Korea.

OpenAI launched ChatGPT Ads across 31 European countries last week, including Germany, France, Spain, and Italy.