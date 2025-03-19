Chennai Auto Drivers Revolt! 12-Hour Strike Over QR Code Mandate and Low Fares!

Chennai: Autorickshaw drivers in Chennai have launched a 12-hour strike on Wednesday, protesting against the Greater Chennai Police’s (GCP) directive to implement a QR code system in their vehicles.

The strike, which began at 6 a.m. and will continue until 6 p.m., is also aimed at pressing for long-pending demands, including a fare revision, a government-run ride-hailing app, and a ban on bike taxis.

The GCP introduced the QR code system on March 8 to improve passenger safety, particularly for women and children. The system allows for real-time tracking and includes an SOS emergency feature.

However, auto drivers argue that the government should first address their demands for better wages and working conditions before enforcing new passenger safety measures.

Unions Demand Fare Revision and State-Run Ride-Hailing App

The Tamil Nadu Auto Workers Federation, affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), has been advocating for a fare revision since a 2022 Madras High Court order directed the state government to update auto fares.

Current auto fares (unchanged since 2013): Base fare: ₹25 for the first 1.8 km Additional charge: ₹12 per km thereafter

Union demands: Base fare: ₹50 Additional charge: ₹25 per km



Push for a Government-Regulated Ride-Hailing App

Auto drivers are also demanding a state-run ride-hailing app, similar to Kerala’s dynamic pricing model, to reduce dependence on private aggregators like Ola, Uber, and Rapido.

Many drivers allege that these private platforms impose hidden charges, which exploit both drivers and passengers.

“A government-regulated app would ensure fair pricing, transparency, and additional revenue for the state,” said an auto driver from Teynampet.

Bike Taxis and Declining Daily Rides

Drivers have also raised concerns over bike taxis, which they claim are reducing their daily earnings.

“Earlier, I used to get 30 rides a day. Now, it has dropped to 15-20, as many bike taxi riders operate as a side business while commuting to their offices,” said Selvarajan, an auto driver.

Concerns Over QR Code Stickers

The first phase of the QR code initiative has already seen 88,859 auto and shared auto drivers receiving QR codes. However, many drivers have raised concerns about the durability of these stickers, claiming they are made of paper-based material and wear out quickly.

“These stickers don’t last long, making them ineffective in the long run,” said Sujith, a driver participating in the protest.

₹10,000 Subsidy Demand for New Autos

In addition to fare revisions and a ride-hailing app, auto unions are urging Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to fulfill his poll promise of providing a ₹10,000 subsidy for purchasing new autorickshaws.

Protests Across Chennai, Commuters Face Inconvenience

Striking drivers have gathered at key locations, including:

Rajarathinam Stadium, Egmore

Anna Salai near Tarapore Towers

With the strike continuing until 6 p.m., Chennai commuters are expected to face major inconveniences, further intensifying tensions between autorickshaw drivers and authorities over long-standing issues.