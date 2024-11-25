Chennai Smashers Join TPL Season 6 with Star Co-Owner Sonali Bendre!

Chennai: The Tennis Premier League (TPL) is all set for an exciting Season 6, and this year, the Chennai Smashers have made a grand entry with Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre joining as co-owner. She comes onboard alongside Dharmender Goel and Vipul Bansal, bringing a new level of excitement to the league.

Sonali, a passionate tennis fan, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership at the TPL Mumbai Masters 2024 event, where she shared her journey with the sport. “My love for tennis deepened with my son’s passion for the game. Sports instill invaluable discipline in young lives,” Sonali said.

She also talked about her longstanding connection to the TPL and her special fondness for Chennai. “Chennai has a special place in my heart. I’m thrilled to bring that spirit to the Smashers and build a dedicated community of fans,” she added.

Co-owner Vipul Bansal praised the league’s growth and its future potential, saying, “Tennis is poised to be the next big sport in India with the relentless dedication of the team and Sonali.” Kunal Thakkur, co-founder of TPL, warmly welcomed the new ownership, promising an unforgettable season that fans can enjoy globally.

Dharmender Goel, another co-owner, shared his excitement for the season ahead, stating, “I’m incredibly excited for TPL’s new season. With our combined efforts, we aim to elevate tennis in India to new heights. There’s a bright future for tennis, and I’m proud to be part of this journey.”

The Chennai Smashers are ready to start their campaign on December 3rd with a match against the Bengaluru SG Pipers. The team will face off against other strong contenders, including Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Gujarat, in what promises to be an action-packed series of matches. The semi-finals and final are scheduled to take place on December 8th.

Fans can now purchase tickets to watch the TPL live and experience the thrilling tennis action in person.