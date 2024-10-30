Chief Minister Extends Financial Support to Tribal NEET Achiever for MBBS Studies

Hyderabad: Sai Shraddha, a tribal student from Jendaguda village in Jainoor Mandal, Kumuram Bheem district, is on her way to fulfilling her dream of becoming a doctor.

Despite securing a seat in the MBBS program through her hard work and achieving an impressive 103rd rank in the NEET (ST category), Sai Shraddha faced financial challenges in paying the college fees, casting uncertainty over her future.

When Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Anumula learned of her situation, he stepped in to provide the financial assistance needed for her medical education.

Sai Shraddha and her parents met with the Chief Minister today, where he assured them that the government would support her journey toward becoming a doctor, as part of its commitment to uplifting and empowering students from underprivileged communities.

Expressing gratitude, Sai Shraddha and her family thanked the Chief Minister for the support, which has brought her closer to achieving her lifelong dream of pursuing a career in medicine.