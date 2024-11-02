Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Meets Newly Appointed Vice Chancellors, Emphasizes University Reforms

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards revitalizing higher education in Telangana, newly appointed Vice Chancellors from all state universities, along with Professor Balakrishna Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana State Higher Education Council, met with Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy. Chief Minister’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy was also present at the meeting.

The Chief Minister addressed the Vice Chancellors with a call to restore trust and credibility in the state’s universities, expressing concern over the declining reputation of these institutions. “The reputation of our universities has diminished in recent years,” he said. “It’s time to rebuild and enhance their reliability.”

The Chief Minister instructed the Vice Chancellors to conduct a thorough assessment of their respective institutions. A comprehensive study of current conditions is expected, with recommendations for improvement. He also suggested that the universities, if needed, seek expert consultancies to aid in evaluating and reporting on their operations.

Reaffirming the integrity of the recent appointments, the Chief Minister emphasized that each Vice Chancellor was selected purely on merit and social equity, without external influence. He urged them to work diligently, assuring the government’s support for those who excel and warning of strict action if standards are not maintained.

“Vice Chancellors have been given the freedom to lead effectively, and the government will stand behind those who deliver excellence,” he stated, calling for a complete overhaul of university systems. “In the past, students held Vice Chancellors in high regard. Let’s bring back that era,” he added.

The Chief Minister also addressed the pressing issue of drug use and trafficking within university environments. He urged the Vice Chancellors to keep a vigilant watch on campus activities and provide necessary counseling to students who may be vulnerable to such influences.

The state government views these new appointments as an opportunity for reform and progress in Telangana’s higher education landscape.