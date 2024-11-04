Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to Undertake Pad Yatra Along Musi River

Hyderabad: On November 8, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will embark on a foot march along the Musi River as part of his official tour in Yadadri District.

During this visit, CM Revanth Reddy will also pay his respects at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta. Following the temple visit, he will lead the march in the Veligonda Mandal, engaging with local communities and addressing their concerns.

This initiative aims to strengthen ties with citizens and highlight the government’s commitment to community outreach.