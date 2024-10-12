Choreographer Jani Master’s Mother, Bibijan, Suffers Heart Attack

Bibijan, the mother of renowned choreographer Jani Master, has suffered a heart attack amid family distress following her son’s imprisonment. The incident occurred as she was reportedly grappling with anxiety and stress over her son’s situation.

Bibijan has been admitted to the ICU of the Bollineni Hospital in Nellore, where she is receiving treatment. Family members have expressed their concerns for her health, as the emotional toll of her son’s legal troubles has taken a significant impact on her well-being.

Jani Master’s wife, Ayesha, arrived at the hospital to support her mother-in-law during this challenging time. The family is hopeful for Bibijan’s recovery and is awaiting updates from the medical staff regarding her condition.

The incident has drawn attention from fans and the public, who are rallying behind Jani Master and his family during this difficult period.