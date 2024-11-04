Chunky Panday Reflects on His Fading Stardom Amidst Bollywood Giants

After more than 33 years in the film industry, Chunky Panday recently opened up about his career trajectory and the challenges he faced as new superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda, and Ajay Devgn emerged.

In an interview with SCREEN, he candidly shared how he felt his popularity began to wane with the influx of these leading actors.

Looking back, Chunky recalled his entry into Bollywood during a transformative era. He noted, “I got lost. I arrived when the galaxy was exploding—1986 was Govinda, I came in ’87, Aamir followed in ’88, Salman debuted in 1989, and Ajay in 1990. With so many superstars emerging, I felt overshadowed. I enjoyed my honeymoon period for exactly a year; that entire year of 1988 was fantastic for me, and then everything faded away.”

Despite the overwhelming competition, Chunky took full responsibility for his career path, acknowledging the impact of luck and choices. He explained, “As a young actor, I was eager to work and took on any opportunity that came my way to earn money.

However, this approach made it difficult to chart a clear career path, as my priorities shifted. Looking back, I wouldn’t change anything; I’ve embraced both the highs and lows. The downsides have their own value—there’s less scrutiny when you’re not in the spotlight, allowing for greater creative freedom.”

Chunky’s cinematic journey has been marked by significant peaks and valleys. He began as a leading man in the ’80s and ’90s but soon found himself relegated to supporting roles.

His career reached a high point in 1993 with the blockbuster Aankhen alongside Govinda, but he quickly realized that success was fleeting, with opportunities drying up afterward.

After debuting in Pahlaj Nihalani’s Aag Hi Aag, he followed up with notable films such as Tezaab, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Paap Ki Duniya. A significant revival in his career came in 2010 when he embraced the comedic role of Aakhri Pasta in Housefull. Currently, he is reprising this role in the upcoming fifth installment of the franchise, signaling a new chapter in his long-standing career.