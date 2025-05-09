Civilian Flights Suspended at 24 Airports in North and West India Till May 15 Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

New Delhi: In light of the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan, at least 24 airports across northern and western India have been closed for civilian operations until 05:29 AM on May 15, according to aviation sources on Friday. The suspension includes key airports in Srinagar, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jammu, Leh, and Jodhpur.

Initial Ban Extended from May 10 to May 15

The airports were earlier scheduled to reopen for civilian traffic on May 10, but the authorities have now extended the ban. The closure comes as a precautionary measure amid heightened military activity under Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory strike launched by Indian forces following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

List of Affected Airports

Airports impacted by the suspension include:

Jammu & Kashmir : Srinagar, Jammu, Leh

: Srinagar, Jammu, Leh Punjab & Himachal Pradesh : Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Bhuntar, Shimla

: Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Bhuntar, Shimla Rajasthan : Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kishangarh

: Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kishangarh Gujarat : Jamnagar, Bhuj, Rajkot

: Jamnagar, Bhuj, Rajkot Others: Pathankot, Bathinda

Airlines Cancel Flights, Offer Refunds and Rescheduling

Air India announced cancellation of flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Bhuj, Jamnagar, and Rajkot. Passengers holding valid tickets for this period will be eligible for a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund, the airline said via a post on X.

IndiGo, too, issued a statement confirming the suspension of its services to ten destinations, including Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Bikaner, Rajkot, Jodhpur, and Kishangarh. “These precautionary measures have been instituted with your safety and security as our highest priority,” the airline noted.

Operation Sindoor: The Background

The airport closures come amid heightened alert following Operation Sindoor, launched by Indian armed forces on Wednesday. The operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the brutal Pahalgam attack, which saw terrorists kill over two dozen civilians, mostly tourists.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and are expected to provide updates on civilian flight operations depending on the evolving security scenario.