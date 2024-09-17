Hyderabad News | Clash Between Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee and Police

A heated exchange occurred between the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee members and the police during the ongoing festivities.

Members of the committee were seen sitting in protest in front of a police vehicle, expressing their frustration.

The committee members alleged that the police were creating unnecessary chaos, preventing even devotees from having a proper darshan of Lord Ganesh.

Despite attempts by the police to calm the situation and explain their actions, the committee expressed deep dissatisfaction, stating that the devotees were not being given the opportunity to participate in the celebrations as they should.