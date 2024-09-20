Clash During Milad-un-Nabi Procession in Dhoolpet, Five Injured

Hyderabad: On Thursday, a clash broke out during the Milad-un-Nabi ﷺ procession in Dhoolpet, leaving five people injured. The incident occurred near Jhansi Chouraha Road, close to the Thursday Market, as a group was moving towards Aghapura.

According to reports, tensions flared when the procession reached near Santoshi Mata Temple, leading to a confrontation between participants of the procession and local residents. Among the injured were two young men from the procession.

A video circulating on social media shows individuals throwing stones at the procession from a nearby building and street. Local residents accused the police of allowing the procession to pass through sensitive areas like Thursday Market without proper security arrangements, which they claim led to the clash.

Senior police officials quickly arrived at the scene and deployed additional forces to prevent further unrest. Locals alleged that tensions escalated when some youths blocked the road with their motorcycles, triggering the confrontation.

Participants of the procession claimed they were attacked with stones, which fueled the tension. In the Old City, there were also minor altercations between youth and police over traffic diversions, with some people arguing with authorities for not allowing them to proceed towards Charminar.