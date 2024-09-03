Class 10 Student Donates ₹3,000 for Flood Relief; CM Congratulates Her for Generosity

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming display of generosity, Muthyala Sai Sindhu, a Class 10 student from Mahabubabad, has contributed ₹3,000 from her savings to aid flood relief efforts.

Having witnessed the devastating effects of the floods, Sindhu decided to support the government’s efforts in helping families who have lost everything.

She donated the amount from her personal savings, accumulated through her kitty bank, to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Sindhu presented the donation to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Mahabubabad Collectorate. The Chief Minister praised her for her compassionate gesture and acknowledged her contribution as a significant support to the relief efforts.

Sindhu’s act of kindness highlights the spirit of community and solidarity during these challenging times. Her contribution will aid in providing much-needed support to those affected by the floods in Telangana.