Classroom Wall Collapses During Lunchtime, Students Run for Safety: Video

Vadodara: A classroom wall collapsed on Friday at Shree Narayan Gurukul School in Vadodara, injuring one student. The wall fell onto the parking area reserved for students’ bicycles, causing damage to several bicycles.

The incident occurred around 12:30 pm during the lunch break on the first floor of the school, located on Waghodiya Road. According to the school’s principal, Rupal Shah, the collapse was sudden and followed by a loud noise. “We heard a loud noise, after which we rushed to the spot.

One student sustained injury to his head. We immediately moved the other students to a safe place,” Shah said while speaking to the media.

The Vadodara Fire Department team quickly arrived at the school to begin rescue operations. A Class 7 student was admitted to a private hospital with minor injuries and was reported to be stable after receiving primary treatment.

CCTV footage of the incident showed several students falling as the wall collapsed. Speaking to news agency ANI, fire department official Vinod Mohite said, “We got a call from the school regarding the wall collapse.

We reached the spot. A 7th class student suffered minor injuries. Ten to twelve bicycles of students were buried under the debris, and we removed them.”

The school is investigating the cause of the collapse, and measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the students and staff.