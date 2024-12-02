CM Announces Appointment Letters for Group-1 Candidates to Be Distributed Soon

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has informed that appointment letters for Group-1 selected candidates will be handed over soon.

He was speaking at the Aarogya Utsavalu celebrations as part of the Praja Palana -Praja Vijayotsavalu at HMDA Grounds, NTR Marg, here on Monday.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that 563 Group-1 officers were going to involve in the reconstruction of Telangana State soon and their services would be utilised for the growth of the State.

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is now working without any small allegation. It does not want to turn it into a political rehabilitation. The State government has appointed a senior IAS officer Burra Venkatesham as the Chairman,” he disclosed.

The Chief Minister further stated that it is a history to appoint 14,000 people in the medical and health department in a year.

The previous BRS government had given eight medical colleges, but didn’t provide any facilities. Now, the Congress government has prioritised education and healthcare sectors.

Within a year of coming to power, it has provided more than 50,000 jobs and decided to appoint another 6,500 people in the medical and health department. We are working with the aim of providing the highest number of doctors in the country,” Revanth Reddy disclosed.

Criticising the BRS administration, he added, “Despite conducting recruitment exams, they failed to curb paper leaks. In contrast, we are committed to conducting exams seamlessly, giving the youth confidence that their efforts won’t go in vain.”

The Chief Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to creating job opportunities despite hurdles.

He emphasized, “Under the BRS leadership, KCR, KTR, and Harish Rao neglected the youth. However, within a year of assuming power, the Congress government filled over 50,000 government posts. If Congress issues a notification, the youth can trust that exams will proceed as scheduled. Delaying exams wastes their precious productive years. Our sincerity is evident in our actions, even amid obstacles.”