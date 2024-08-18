CM announces installation of Sardar Sarvai Papanna’s statue in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has announced that the state government will install a statue of Sardar Sarvai Papanna in Hyderabad.

The deputy Chief minister assigned BC Welfare and Tourism Minister Ponnam Prabhakar the task of erecting Sardar Papanna’s statue in the centre of Hyderabad. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had urged him to deliver this message.

Participating in the 374th birth anniversary celebrations of Sardar Papanna held at Ravindra Bharathi on Sunday, Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the government also plans to develop Sardar Sarvai Papanna’s birthplace into a tourist destination, honouring his legacy and inspiring future generations.

Recounting Papanna’s heroic struggle, Bhatti Vikramarka highlighted that Sardar Papanna began as a labourer at a Zamindar’s estate and mobilized his fellow workers in a revolt. To resist the oppression of feudal lords, Papanna and his comrades successfully took control of forts, including Warangal Fort and Golconda Fort.

According to Vikramarka, the state’s celebration of Sardar Papanna’s Jayanti shows how dedicated the administration is to the welfare of the underprivileged. He continued by saying that the program’s goal is to empower and encourage the oppressed.

Ponnam Prabhakar thanked Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for taking the lead in promoting Sardar Papanna’s hamlet, Sarvaipeta, in Saidapur Mandal in the Karimnagar district as a tourism destination.

He also mentioned that local body elections will be held after completing the caste census. The state government is committed to conducting the caste census with sincerity.

He added that two lakh kits will be provided to Toddy tappers, and Sardar Sarvai Papanna’s life will serve as a role model for them. Sarvai Peta Fort will be developed, and training in caste-based occupations will be offered at the Skill University.