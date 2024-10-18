CM Chandrababu Warns TDP Representatives Against Interference in Sand and Liquor Business

In a firm directive to his party representatives, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu warned against any involvement in the sand and liquor businesses. He advised TDP leaders not to venture into the liquor trade for personal gain, cautioning them to refrain from pursuing wealth through these avenues.

Referring to the previous government’s treatment of their party workers, CM Chandrababu remarked, “Our workers were harassed and arrested under the last regime. If we adopt similar tactics, the state will become a hub of chaos and disorder. We must not repeat the same mistakes.”

He emphasized the importance of responsible conduct, stating that TDP’s victory and majority in the future would depend largely on the behavior and actions of its leaders. He urged his party representatives to focus on ethical practices and steer clear of activities that could harm the party’s reputation or the state’s welfare.

The Chief Minister’s caution reflects his vision for a transparent and ethical governance approach, aiming to avoid any missteps that could jeopardize the party’s standing or the well-being of the people.