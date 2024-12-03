CM Nitish Kumar likely to take key decisions in cabinet meeting today

Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called for a cabinet meeting on Tuesday to take important decisions.

The cabinet meeting was rescheduled to 12:05 p.m., which is generating significant anticipation. Originally set for 4:00 p.m., the revised timing reflects the importance of the agenda, which is expected to address crucial issues, particularly related to jobs and employment.

With Nitish Kumar’s ambitious commitment to deliver seven lakh jobs before the 2025 Assembly elections, and five lakh government positions already filled, the focus will likely be on decisions aimed at fulfilling the promise of recruiting the remaining jobs.

The Chief Secretary’s office has been tasked with reviewing departmental vacancies to streamline the process, and this preparation could culminate in pivotal announcements during the meeting.

The meeting gains additional significance as it comes after the winter session of the Assembly. The cabinet meeting was postponed last week due to the winter session.

As such, the approval of various key agendas, including employment-related decisions, is expected. Observers will be watching closely to see if this meeting marks a turning point in the state government’s employment initiatives, potentially shaping Bihar’s socio-economic landscape ahead of the 2025 elections.

Also Read | After govt-Oppn reach consensus, both Houses set to resume sessions today

During the last cabinet meeting, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government had approved nine key proposals across various departments.

Among them, the Nitish Kumar government approved over Rs 56 crore for constructing a minority residential school with a capacity of 560 students in Masaurhi, Patna district.

Another over Rs 50 crore was approved for building a similar residential school in Chanpatia block under West Champaran district. Both projects are part of the Bihar State Minority Residential School Scheme.

The Bihar government also approved the Minority Welfare Department to avail services from the ‘Jeevika’ Scheme for arranging food and refreshments for students staying in Bihar State Minority Residential Schools, as per the conditions and rates prescribed by the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department’s resolution dated September 13, 2023.