CM Reiterates Government’s Commitment to Women’s Health at #PinkPowerRun Event

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized the state government’s unwavering commitment to women’s health and empowerment, stating that ensuring a healthy future for women strengthens families and forms the foundation for societal well-being.

Mohammed Yousuf29 September 2024 - 16:57
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized the state government’s unwavering commitment to women’s health and empowerment, stating that ensuring a healthy future for women strengthens families and forms the foundation for societal well-being.

Speaking at the Pink Power Run event, organized by the Sudha Reddy Foundation at Gachibowli Stadium to raise breast cancer awareness, the Chief Minister announced plans to build more hospitals and strengthen healthcare systems to support women’s health and welfare.

During the event, CM Revanth Reddy presented awards to the winners and praised the volunteers who formed the world’s largest human ribbon, symbolizing the fight against breast cancer.

The event was attended by MLA Gandhi Arekapudi, SAT Chairman Shiva Sena, senior officials from various departments, medical professionals, and representatives from the Sudha Reddy Foundation.

