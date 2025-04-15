CM Revanth Makes Key Announcement: Bhoodhaar’ to Be Introduced on Aadhaar Model at Bhoo Bharati Launch

Hyderabad: In a landmark move to address land disputes and ensure transparent governance, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched the ‘Bhoo Bharati’ Act and Portal on the occasion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti at Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad.

The new initiative aims to provide permanent solutions to land-related issues across the state.

‘BhoodhAar’ to Bring Aadhaar-like System for Land

CM Revanth Reddy also announced plans to introduce ‘BhoodhAar’, a unique identification system for land records similar to Aadhaar, involving a comprehensive survey and demarcation of all land parcels in Telangana. He emphasized that the goal is to create dispute-free land ownership, enabling clarity and trust in land transactions.

Bhoo Bharati to Be Rolled Out in Four Mandals Initially

As part of a pilot phase, the Bhoo Bharati Act will first be implemented in four mandals. The Chief Minister stressed that land laws should be people-centric and aimed at resolving long-pending disputes permanently. He called on the revenue department to take responsibility for effectively communicating the new law to the public.

Revenue Staff to Play Key Role in Implementation

The CM clarified that the intention is not to blame the revenue department but to empower them as a bridge between the government and the people. While promising strict action against corruption, he urged the staff to build public trust and support the effective implementation of Bhoo Bharati. He described the revenue officers as “the eyes of the farming community.”

Massive Awareness Drive Ordered at Village Level

To ensure the success of the reform, public outreach programs, revenue sabhas, and legal awareness sessions will be conducted across villages and mandals. Farmers’ requests and grievances will be collected and addressed on the ground. Revanth Reddy appealed to officials to ensure the Bhoo Bharati Act reaches every village with clarity and compassion.

Conclusion: Transformative Step in Telangana’s Land Governance

The Bhoo Bharati initiative represents a historic step in digitizing and streamlining land records in Telangana. With support from the revenue machinery and public participation, the state aims to create a robust, dispute-free land management system for future generations.