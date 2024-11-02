CM Revanth Reddy Highlights BRS’s Weak Cadre as Advantage for Congress in Local Polls

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted a crucial advantage the Congress has ahead of local body elections, as the BRS struggles with a weak cadre network.

Highly placed sources said the CM recently got an internal report saying that the BRS remains vulnerable due to its lack of grassroots strength, a weakness worsened by consecutive electoral losses in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

While BRS’s social media activity has increased, its on-ground presence and organizational structure appear insufficient to counteract the Congress’s momentum. “On the ground, BRS cadre are not very active. Minor leaders have migrated to other parties.

There is no coordination among leaders. Most importantly there is no leader to coordinate things. The social media wing may be strong, but the ground-level cadre network is not,” sources indicated. On the other hand, the BJP has not focussed on Telangana after the Lok Sabha polls.

The BRS has been planning to strengthen its party framework, including potential organizational restructuring and has seen only limited progress Although the party initially explored replicating the successful models of other regional parties, like the DMK, little has changed after the initial meetings.

This lack of structural reinforcement has left BRS cadres underprepared, potentially leaving the door open for the Congress to secure a foothold on local governance in Telangana. In contrast, the Congress appears well-positioned to benefit from local body elections.

Political analysts point out that in local body elections, the ruling party will always have an edge as nearly four years of its term remain.

Congress leaders are reportedly eager to leverage BRS’s weakened ground support. However, the government wants to conduct local body elections after the caste census is over. But recently the High Court gave an order to set up a dedicated commission.

This was reportedly challenged before a division bench. Political analysts said that it is easier to conduct local body elections without a caste survey than after that for the Congress.