CM Revanth Reddy Meets Dedicated Commission Chairman Busani Venkateswara Rao on BC Reservations

Hyderabad Chairman of the Dedicated Commission, Busani Venkateswara Rao, met with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

Safiya Begum5 November 2024 - 16:23
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Chairman of the Dedicated Commission, Busani Venkateswara Rao, met with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills. The meeting was held to discuss the implementation of BC (Backward Classes) reservations in local bodies, taking into account recent judicial recommendations on the matter.

It was recently announced that the Telangana government appointed Venkateswara Rao as Chairman of the Dedicated Commission to address BC reservations, emphasizing its commitment to ensuring fair representation in local governance.

