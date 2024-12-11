CM Revanth Reddy never participated in Telangana movement: Harish Rao

Sangareddy: Former minister Harish Rao today said that the invocation of the term Telangana by chief minister Revanth Reddy was like embarking upon pilgrimage by ghosts.

He claimed that Revanth Reddy never said ‘Jai Telangana’ on any day in his political history. Harish Rao made it clear that the CM also did not participate in the separate Telangana state movement. He spoke to the media in Sangareddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that former CM KCR was the reason behind the announcement of the formation of the Telangana state on December 9,2009 by the then congress party led central government. “But when the CM says that the state was formed due to the kindness of the congress party leaders, it is an insult to the Telangana movement and martyrs.

The Congress party is the number one villain of Telangana. If KCR did not form the TRS party in 2001, there was no question of formation of the Telangana state. The word ‘Telangana’ was banned in the Assembly at that time,” Harish Rao recalled and said that during 50 years of the Congress party’s rule and 16 years of TDP rule, the word ‘Telangana’ was completely erased from the minds of the people.

He said that KCR, who was a union minister, convinced the leaders of 32 political parties in Delhi and brought letters in favour of Telangana. “From 2004 to 2009, the Congress was the party that betrayed us after allying with us and not giving us Telangana. If there was no November 29 there was no announcement of the Telangana State formation on December 9. If there is no announcement of Telangana on December 9, there will be no June 2,” Harish Rao said.

Meanwhile Harish Rao took to his twitter handle and said congratulated famous writer Nandini Sidha Reddy for showing self-respect to the people of Telangana by rejecting the award of the state government. “Rs 1 crore is not important.

The mother of the hearts of crores of people is important. That’s why Nandini Siddha Reddy, a well-known poet and writer, rejected the award, he said that removing Bathukamma, which is more than Rs 1 crore, is an insult to the self-respect of Telangana people,” Harish Rao said.