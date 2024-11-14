CM Revanth Reddy Offers Support for Aditya Thackeray in Maharashtra, Slams Political Rivals as ‘Traitors’

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has extended his support to Maharashtra’s political landscape, offering to work alongside the state’s leaders in the upcoming elections. Revanth Reddy, during a recent meeting with Mumbai Congress MP Nashidai Gaikwad, declared that he was willing to assist Maharashtra in its time of need.

Addressing the media, Revanth Reddy said, “Vote for Aditya Thackeray; he will become the Minister, and as a bonus, I, as the Chief Minister of Telangana, will be here to work for you. Whenever you need me, I will be there to support you.”

Revanth Reddy, a prominent leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), made strong statements regarding the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra. He particularly targeted the state’s leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and Congress leader Milind Deora, calling them “traitors” for their actions. Revanth alleged that these political figures were attempting to turn Mumbai into a hub for “traitors” (referred to as “gaddars”).

“The entire public is ready to teach these traitors a lesson,” Revanth Reddy said, expressing confidence that Maharashtra’s people would not accept the “betrayal” by certain political figures. He also extended his support to Aditya Thackeray, claiming that the leader has the blessings of Balasaheb Thackeray and was poised to defeat his political adversaries in the forthcoming elections.

Revanth’s comments come amidst increasing tensions in Maharashtra politics, with alliances shifting and the state facing political instability. The Chief Minister’s remarks further emphasized his commitment to Aditya Thackeray, who is seen as a key figure in Maharashtra’s future leadership.

The meeting with MP Nashidai Gaikwad marks a significant political gesture from Revanth Reddy, who continues to position himself as a key player in regional politics while extending his influence beyond Telangana. The political developments in Maharashtra are expected to unfold further in the coming weeks as election season approaches.