Maulana Sajjad Nomani Supports Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra 2024 Assembly Elections, Calls for Strengthening Democracy

Mumbai: In a press conference held in Mumbai on Wednesday, renowned Muslim leader Maulana Khaleel-ur-Rehman Sajjad Nomani made an important statement regarding the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, emphasizing the elections’ crucial role in shaping the future of the state and the nation. He stressed that these elections are particularly significant given the current political landscape of India.

Maulana Sajjad Nomani remarked, “Every electoral process is essential for the survival of democracy, but the upcoming elections in Maharashtra hold exceptional importance. These elections will not only determine the future of the state but will have a profound impact on the country’s democratic fabric.”

Highlighting the necessity of a united political front, Maulana Nomani shared that over the past month, he and his team have met with leading political figures, intellectuals, and representatives from various social groups across Maharashtra to discuss the forthcoming assembly elections. Following these consultations and careful deliberations, the team has decided to adopt a strategic approach to ensure the nation’s unity, integrity, and constitutional protection.

Also Read: Our ancestors did jihad against Britishers, but yours penned ‘love letters’: Owaisi to Fadnavis

“We have thoroughly reviewed each assembly seat, and after extensive research, we have decided to support 269 candidates from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition. In addition, we will support candidates from other parties in specific constituencies, including 169 candidates from the Maratha and OBC communities, 40 Lingayat, Jain, and other representatives, 53 candidates from SC/ST communities, and 23 Muslim candidates,” Maulana Nomani explained.

Maulana Sajjad Nomani expressed his heartfelt prayers for the success of these candidates, hoping that they would work diligently for the nation’s development, safeguard its constitution, and uphold the values of democracy. He further stated, “We hope that the results of these elections will strengthen democracy and the Indian Constitution, while weakening the forces that work against them.”

Concluding his address, Maulana Sajjad Nomani urged all voters in Maharashtra to exercise their right to vote responsibly. “I appeal to the voters of Maharashtra to cast their votes in full measure, as your vote will play a crucial role in shaping the future of both the state and the country,” he said.