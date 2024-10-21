CM Revanth Reddy Participates in Police Flag Day Parade, Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy participated in the “Police Flag Day Parade” held at the Police Martyrs Memorial in Hyderabad on Monday. In his address, he paid heartfelt tributes to the brave police officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Speaking on behalf of the people of Telangana, he acknowledged that the strong and dedicated police force in the country allows 140 crore citizens to sleep peacefully every night. He emphasized that peace and security are essential for the development of any state, as no state can attract investments without maintaining law and order.

The Chief Minister commended the Telangana police for their unwavering commitment to upholding peace and security in the state, even at the cost of their lives. He praised their role in maintaining law and order, highlighting that their sacrifice has ensured the state’s stability.

He also spoke about the significance of the Police Commemoration Day, which provides assurance to the families of martyrs that the government stands by them. The event served as a source of inspiration, as the state remembered the heroic contributions of officers like KS Vyas, Pardesi Naidu, Umesh Chandra, and Krishna Prasad, who laid down their lives for the state’s peace and security.

Addressing the evolving nature of crime, the Chief Minister highlighted the role of the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) and Greyhounds in tackling new challenges, citing Telangana’s efforts as a model for the rest of the country. He also urged the police to closely observe societal changes, particularly in combating cybercrime, which has increasingly targeted highly educated individuals. He noted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had praised the Telangana police for their efforts in curbing cybercrime.

He expressed concern over the rising drug abuse in the state, mentioning the influx of substances like Ganja, Heroin, and Cocaine. He reassured the public that the government has taken stringent measures to curb drug trafficking, including the establishment of the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau. The government is providing full support to the bureau in its mission to eliminate drug trafficking.

The Chief Minister also addressed the issue of traffic congestion in Hyderabad, advocating for the use of artificial intelligence in traffic control to alleviate the city’s problems.

Turning to recent incidents, he condemned the attack on the Mutyalamma temple and urged the people of Telangana to remain vigilant against forces trying to disturb peace. He commended the police for swiftly arresting the culprits in the temple attack case, sending a strong message that such crimes will not be tolerated.

The Chief Minister praised the police for their dedication, especially during festivals like Moharram, Bakrid, Christmas, Vinayaka Chavithi, and Hanuman Jayanti. He noted that the police take on the responsibility of maintaining law and order not just for a salary but as a duty to the public.

He also highlighted that many highly educated individuals have joined the police force in recent recruitment drives, indicating a growing recognition of the importance of law enforcement as a noble career.

In closing, Chief Minister Reddy called for the public to appreciate the services of the police and emphasized that officers should remain firm with criminals but maintain a friendly approach towards victims. He assured that the state government is taking several measures to enhance the dignity and self-respect of the police force. Among these is the establishment of a “Young India Police School” on 50 acres of land, with international standards in education, sports, and games, to support the children of police personnel.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to increasing compensation for the families of police martyrs and mentioned that special provisions had been made, such as granting a grade-2 Municipal Commissioner post to the son of late IPS officer Rajiv Ratan. He concluded by urging the police to continue working hard and to become role models for society, ensuring that they uphold the highest standards of professionalism and respect.