CM Revanth Reddy Seeks Indian Embassy’s Assistance for Telangana Students in Kyrgyzstan Amid Violence

Hyderabad: In response to escalating violence against Indian students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to ensure the safety of students from Telangana in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs.

The violence erupted following a clash between local students and Egyptian students, leading to attacks on Indian students by local residents. Despite the alarming situation, officials have confirmed that all Indian students are safe.

Several videos depicting these attacks have circulated on social media, causing significant concern among parents of students pursuing higher education in Kyrgyzstan.

Upon learning about the incidents, CM Revanth Reddy instructed officials to liaise with the Indian Ambassador in Bishkek, Arun Kumar Chatterjee, to obtain detailed information and ensure the students’ safety. The Indian Ambassador assured that all Indian students are safe, and that the Embassy helpline is operational for emergencies. Students have been advised to stay indoors and can contact the Embassy at 0555710041 for assistance.

Sources from the Chief Minister’s Office noted that exams are currently underway, and Indian students are in preparation mode. It was confirmed that no Indian student was seriously injured or hospitalized in the incident, and many social media posts regarding the situation were found to be inaccurate.