CM Revanth Reddy Warns Encroachers: Vacate or Face Eviction

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday issued a stern warning to those who have encroached on water bodies in Hyderabad, urging them to vacate voluntarily or face eviction. The State government, he said, will not hesitate to demolish illegal structures built on lakes and water bodies.

Speaking at the passing out parade of newly-recruited sub-inspectors (SI) at the Raja Bahadur Venkatarama Reddy Telangana State Police Academy, the Chief Minister attributed the flooding in residential areas during heavy rains to these encroachments. He emphasized that the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) had been established specifically to free lakes from illegal occupation.

“The government will not spare any encroachment. I appeal to some of the influential individuals who have illegally occupied these lands to vacate voluntarily and hand them over to the Irrigation Department. Otherwise, the illegal structures will be razed,” Revanth Reddy said.

He also stressed that the government is prepared to fight a legal battle to clear these encroachments, even if the encroachers have secured court stays. He reiterated that no illegal construction on Full Tank Level (FTL) or buffer zones of water bodies will be regularized, and sooner or later, they will be demolished.

The Chief Minister further announced the State’s plan to develop the Musi Riverfront in Hyderabad, in collaboration with the central government, after clearing encroachments along the river. As part of this project, around 11,000 poor families who have encroached on the riverbanks will be rehabilitated and provided with double-bedroom houses.

Additionally, Revanth Reddy promised to construct residential police schools in Hyderabad and Warangal to offer quality education for the children of police personnel. Addressing the newly recruited SIs, he urged them to work towards making Telangana a drug-free State and emphasized that the concept of ‘friendly policing’ should be extended to victims, not criminals.

A total of 547 sub-inspectors, including 145 women, successfully completed their training and passed out of the Police Academy.