CM Revanth Reddy’s Hometown Kondareddypally Set for a ₹200 Crore Development Boost

Kondareddypally: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s native village, Kondareddypally, is undergoing a massive transformation with a development project worth ₹200 crore.

The village, located in Telangana, has already received an allocation of ₹30 crore, and proposals for an additional ₹170 crore worth of infrastructure projects have been sent to the state government for approval.

Among the completed projects is the Gram Panchayat building, constructed at a cost of ₹72 lakhs, which has been named after Revanth’s father, Enumula Narasimha Reddy. Other key developments in the village include a veterinary hospital built for ₹45 lakhs, a BC Community Hall for ₹70 lakhs, the renovation of an SC Community Hall for ₹39 lakhs, and a Bulk Milk Cooling Center costing ₹25 lakhs.

Additionally, a modern bus shelter, park, open gym, and the revitalization of the Rythu Vedika are underway. Road infrastructure is also being developed to enhance connectivity in the village.

In a pioneering move, Kondareddypally has been selected for a pilot solar power project, with rooftop solar panels being installed on every house, providing a sustainable energy source for the community.

Officials are working diligently to complete preparations, aiming to have the Chief Minister inaugurate these development works on the auspicious occasion of Dasara, marking a new era of progress for the village.