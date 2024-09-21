CM Revanth Urges People to Oppose ‘One Nation, One Election’ Proposal

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has strongly opposed the Union Cabinet’s approval of the simultaneous election’s proposal, commonly referred to as ‘One Nation, One Election.’ He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the initiative as a ploy to impose its dominance across the country.

In a scathing critique, the Chief Minister stated that the BJP’s plan threatens the federal structure and the spirit of the Union of States. He called upon citizens to unite and resist this proposal.

Speaking at a memorial meeting for CPM national leader Sitaram Yechury, held at Ravindra Bharathi on Saturday, Revanth Reddy said Yechury’s death is a great loss to the Left movement. “Sitaram Yechury was a stalwart of democracy in Indian politics, always advocating for the underprivileged and championing their causes on various political platforms,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted Yechury’s influence in elevating India’s democratic values on the global stage. He also noted that Yechury and the late Congress leader S. Jaipal Reddy were both prominent national figures, whose contributions he deeply respected.

“Sitaram Yechury remained true to his party’s ideology throughout his life, consistently fighting for the rights of the poor. It is commendable that his family has decided to donate his body to medical science,” said Revanth.

Revanth Reddy further lamented that Yechury’s passing leaves a void in Indian politics at a crucial time when the nation is facing significant challenges. “It’s unfortunate that Sitaram Yechury is not here to guide the country in these critical times, especially when states’ rights need to be protected.”

The Chief Minister also condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining silent on the derogatory comments made by BJP leaders against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He expressed his disappointment that the Prime Minister has not taken action against such offensive language in a democracy.