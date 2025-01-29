CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Devotees to Follow Guidelines Amid Stampede Concerns at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued an appeal to devotees attending the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, urging them to follow official guidelines, cooperate with the administration, and refrain from paying attention to unverified rumours.

The appeal comes in the wake of a stampede-like situation that arose early Wednesday morning, ahead of the ‘Amrit Snan’ on ‘Mauni Amavasya’.

CM Yogi’s Urgent Appeal to Devotees

In his official statement, CM Yogi specifically requested pilgrims to bathe at the nearest designated Ganga ghats instead of attempting to reach the ‘Sangam Nose’ area, which experiences heavy congestion.

“There are multiple ghats available for bathing. Please avoid overcrowding and follow the directions of the administration. Your cooperation is essential in maintaining order and safety,” the Chief Minister emphasized.

The appeal was also shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where he wrote: “Take a bath at the ghat of Mother Ganga near which you are. Do not try to go towards Sangam Nose. Follow the instructions of the administration and cooperate in making arrangements. People are bathing peacefully at all the ghats of Sangam. Do not pay any attention to any rumours.”

Central Government Steps In: PM Modi and Union Ministers Respond

Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to CM Yogi Adityanath to assess the situation and ensure immediate support measures were in place.

Additionally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured full cooperation from the Centre, reinforcing the state’s efforts to manage the crowd effectively.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda also spoke with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and assured complete medical support, including volunteers and enhanced health services, to handle the emergency.

Stampede-Like Situation at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: What Happened?

Authorities reported a stampede-like situation in the early hours of Wednesday as an overwhelming number of devotees rushed for a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

The chaos erupted about a kilometre from the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati Rivers when barricades collapsed, leading to panic among the crowd.

The Uttar Pradesh government had anticipated around 10 crore pilgrims visiting the Maha Kumbh in a single day and had reinforced security measures in preparation for the ‘Amrit Snan’. However, the unprecedented rush of devotees led to bottlenecks at various entry points, prompting authorities to implement a crowd diversion plan and temporarily halt the entry of more pilgrims.

Injuries Reported, Women Most Affected

At least 30 women sustained injuries in the incident and were immediately provided medical attention at the central hospital set up within the Mela area.

Some of the critically injured were transferred to Bailey Hospital and Swaroop Rani Medical College for specialized treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported that as the crowd surged forward, several women lost consciousness and fell to the ground, which exacerbated the panic, leading to minor stampedes. Authorities swiftly responded by deploying medical teams and shifting the injured to safety.

Why This Year’s Amrit Snan is Special? The Rare ‘Triveni Yog’ Alignment

The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya is one of the most significant spiritual events of the Maha Kumbh, drawing millions of devotees seeking divine blessings.

This year, the occasion holds even greater significance due to the rare celestial event, ‘Triveni Yog’, which occurs only once every 144 years. The alignment is believed to amplify the spiritual benefits of taking a dip in the holy waters.

Given this rarity, the Maha Kumbh 2025 has witnessed a record turnout, with devotees from across India and abroad converging at Prayagraj.

Authorities Implement Additional Crowd Control Measures

To prevent further chaos, authorities have taken stringent measures, including:

Restricting Entry : Devotees were halted on the outskirts of Prayagraj to prevent overcrowding.

: Devotees were halted on the outskirts of Prayagraj to prevent overcrowding. Increased Security Deployment : Thousands of police and paramilitary personnel have been stationed at key locations.

: Thousands of police and paramilitary personnel have been stationed at key locations. Medical Readiness : Emergency medical teams and ambulances have been placed on high alert to handle any critical cases.

: Emergency medical teams and ambulances have been placed on high alert to handle any critical cases. Clear Communication Channels: Frequent announcements and advisories are being issued to keep the crowd informed about safety measures and alternative ghats.

Final Appeal: Stay Safe, Follow Guidelines

Authorities continue to urge devotees to remain patient, follow designated routes, and use nearby ghats for their holy dip. CM Yogi Adityanath’s appeal, along with swift action from the central and state governments, underscores the priority placed on ensuring a safe and spiritually fulfilling experience for all attendees at the Maha Kumbh 2025.

With millions still expected to arrive in Prayagraj in the coming days, officials are working tirelessly to manage the crowd, ensure safety, and uphold the sanctity of the festival.

Stay tuned for further updates on the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 as more developments unfold.