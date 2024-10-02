CMR Textiles & Jewellers Donates ₹25 Lakh to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims

Hyderabad: CMR Textiles & Jewellers has contributed ₹25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to support flood-affected victims in Telangana. CMR Director Venkata Ramana Mavuri, along with other representatives, handed over the donation cheque to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the CMR team for their generous contribution and acknowledged the company’s support towards the government’s efforts in aiding those affected by the floods. He also commended the organization for standing in solidarity with the state during this critical time.

The donation is expected to assist in relief efforts, providing much-needed aid to families impacted by the recent floods in Telangana.