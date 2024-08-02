Coal mine landslide kills 2 in NW Pak

Islamabad: Two laborers were killed as landslide hit a coal mine in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province here on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened in Kohat district where the laborers were working inside the coal mine when the accident happened, the district’s police said in a statement.

It took rescue workers several hours to retrieve the bodies from the debris, the statement added.

Pakistan is in monsoon season currently and torrential rains are lashing almost all parts of the South Asian country with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa being the worst hit where 24 people were killed and 17 others injured in different rain-related incidents during the past three days.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, 73 houses were completely damaged and 77 others partially damaged due to rains in the province.