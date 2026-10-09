Coal supply to power plants gathers pace in October

New Delhi: Coal supplies to power plants have risen sharply in October, averaging about 9 per cent higher than in September and roughly 36 per cent up from the September low, while the rate of stock depletion has also moderated significantly, an official statement said on Friday.

The coal ministry dismissed media reports that flagged growing risk of power shortages in India as coal inventories at power plants fell to low levels.

Rail loading strengthened to an average of over 465 rakes per day in October, with the 470‑rake target achieved on three consecutive days, and supplies through other modes, including road, have also improved.

Stock depletion has slowed sharply, with the daily drawdown falling by more than half from 0.243 million tonnes per day in September to 0.116 million tonnes per day in October, and that the position is stabilising though stock rebuilding is yet to commence.

The “critical stock” tag is a norm-based trigger for plants holding less than the prescribed threshold of normative stock. It is designed to flag plants early, well before actual fuel shortage or generation loss occurs.

A plant appearing on this list is just an early-warning entry rather than an indication that it has run out of coal or is at imminent risk of shutting down.

“The rise in plants with critical stocks is being closely monitored, with requirement-based redistribution of coal to vulnerable stations to ensure adequate supplies and uninterrupted power generation,” the statement noted.

With the monsoon receding and peak demand expected to moderate by mid-October, sustained loading of 465–475 rakes per day should support further stabilisation and enable stock rebuilding ahead of the festive, winter and subsequent summer demand periods, the statement noted.

The Ministry of Coal, in close coordination with the Ministries of Railways and Ministry of Power, is actively monitoring supplies and logistics to ensure that coal availability does not constrain power generation anywhere in the country.

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