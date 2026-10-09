BRS Demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation, Announces Protest Outside Telangana Election Office

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The party has announced that it will stage a protest outside the Telangana State Election Office on Friday to press for the CEC’s resignation.

BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) criticised the alleged attempts to protect an individual, asserting that no person is above the Constitution.

“Why are so many efforts being made to protect one individual?” KTR questioned, stressing that the Constitution must remain supreme.

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The BRS leader maintained that Gyanesh Kumar should step down in view of the concerns raised over the Election Commission’s functioning and alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.

KTR also urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the issue, calling for scrutiny of the allegations and accountability in the electoral process.

The proposed protest is aimed at highlighting the party’s concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission and demanding action on the issues raised by the BRS.

The allegations and demands made by the BRS form part of the party’s political position on the matter.