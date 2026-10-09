50 Girl Students Fall Ill After Dinner at Women’s Polytechnic College in Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy: Around 40 to 50 girl students reportedly fell ill after having dinner at the hostel of the Women’s Polytechnic College on the outskirts of Pebbair town in Wanaparthy district, Telangana, on Wednesday night, raising concerns over food safety and hostel facilities.

According to preliminary reports, the students experienced severe discomfort after eating chicken served for dinner at the hostel. Several students were reportedly in considerable pain, with some shedding tears as they struggled to bear the discomfort.

Following the incident, the hostel warden reportedly rushed the affected students to a hospital for treatment. The incident has raised concerns among students and their families over the quality of food served at the hostel and the circumstances that led to the sudden illness.

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There are allegations that an attempt was made to prevent videos related to the incident from circulating widely on social media. Questions have also been raised over claims that the students were suffering from viral fever rather than food poisoning. However, the exact cause of the illness has not yet been independently established.

The incident has drawn attention to the need for proper food quality checks, hygienic cooking practices and prompt medical assistance in educational institution hostels.

Further details regarding the students’ health conditions, the medical findings and any official inquiry into the incident are awaited.